Pakistan's economic affairs ministry claims X account hacked after loan appeal post

Pakistan's ministry of economic affairs said on Friday that its X account had been hacked after a post was published on it appealing to international partners for more loans amid rising tensions with its neighbour India.

"We are working to have the Twitter (X) switched off," the ministry told Reuters, adding that they "did not tweet" about it.

The official account of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Economic Affairs Division - Government of Pakistan in a tweet posted, "Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate."

