US-Israel strike Iran, Tehran retaliates with missiles across West Asia after attacks

As the US and Israel began a coordinated military offensive against Iran early on Saturday, Tehran acted swiftly on its promise to hit back, targeting US interests across West Asia in a wide-ranging retaliation that risks a broader regional conflict.

Iran’s semiofficial news agency Fars reported that Iranian missile attacks had targeted US military facilities, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The Emirati defence ministry said that it had successfully intercepted several missiles launched from Iran, but that missile debris had landed in a residential neighbourhood in Abu Dhabi, killing one person and damaging property.

Qatar’s defence ministry also said that it had intercepted at least two waves of missile attacks. In a statement, the Qatari interior ministry said that no casualties or property damage had been reported in residential areas.

Sirens blared across Israel in the hours after it launched attacks on Iran. The Israeli news media reported Iranian missile strikes in Tirat Carmel, in the Haifa District, where a large fragment hit a residential building, causing structural damage and injuring one resident.

In Umm al-Fahm and another community in northern Israel, minor injuries were reported. Debris and impact sites were also located in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Kafr Manda, Kafr Harif and southern areas of Israel.

New York Times News Service