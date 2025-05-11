MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of ceasefire, says Foreign Office spokesperson

Pakistan's 'forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint,' the spokesperson claimed

PTI Published 11.05.25, 06:33 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Pakistan on Sunday said it was "committed" to faithful implementation of the ceasefire with India, asserting that its forces are handling the situation with "responsibility and restraint".

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Hours later, the arrangement came under severe pressure with New Delhi blaming Islamabad for breaching it.

Also Read

In a media briefing close to midnight, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"Pakistan remains committed to faithful implementation of the ceasefire between Pakistan and India," the Foreign Office spokesperson here said in a statement while responding to the media queries regarding the statement made by Misri.

Pakistan's "forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," the spokesperson claimed.

"We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint,” he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

