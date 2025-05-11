MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Successfully executed tasks, operations are still ongoing: IAF day after India-Pakistan ceasefire

India said Pakistan violated an agreement to stop military action against each other, hours after the accord was reached and had gone into effect on Saturday

Our Web Desk Published 11.05.25, 01:35 PM
Several gates of the Salal dam, built on the Chenab river, seen open, a day after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border, in Reasi district of J&K, Sunday, May 11, 2025. PTI picture.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday said it has successfully executed its assigned tasks with precision and professionalism and in line with national objectives during Operation Sindoor.

The operation was launched on early May 7 to destroy seven terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor.

In a statement, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said the operation was "still ongoing".

"Since the operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information," it said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

The IAF said the operations were conducted in a "deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with national objectives."

India said Pakistan violated an agreement to stop military action against each other, hours after the accord was reached and had gone into effect on Saturday.

“For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening,” foreign secretary Vikram Misri said at a televised briefing late on Saturday.

“The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.”

India launched “precision strikes" under Operation Sindoor on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes killed at least 10 family members of JeM chief Masood Azhar and four close aides.

The sites targeted were the Pakistani bases at Rafiqui (Shorkot, Jhang), Murid (Chakwal), Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi) Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian (Kasur). In the strikes, the air bases in Skardu, Bholari, Jacobabad and Sargodha suffered extensive damage.

