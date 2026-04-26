Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif dials Iranian President Pezeshkian, discusses evolving regional situation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the evolving regional situation.

During the telephonic conversation on Saturday evening, which coincided with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's visit to Islamabad, PM Shehbaz expressed his commitment to serve as a "sincere and honest" facilitator in promoting lasting peace in the region, according to his office.

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"During their warm and cordial conversation that lasted fifty minutes, the two leaders had a detailed exchange of views on the current regional situation and ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region," the prime minister's office said.

PM Shehbaz provided Pezeshkian an overview of his recent diplomatic outreach to various world leaders. He emphasised that these interactions have contributed to building a broader consensus in favour of sustained dialogue and diplomacy, aimed at achieving lasting peace in the war-affected region.

He appreciated Iran’s continued engagement and "reaffirmed that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan remains committed to serving as an honest and sincere facilitator - working tirelessly to advance durable peace and lasting stability in the region".

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for their significant contribution to the peace efforts.

While expressing Iran's desire for peace, he also expressed confidence that the fraternal ties between Iran and Pakistan would continue to strengthen and expand in the future.

The Prime Minister appreciated the participation of the high-level Iranian delegation in the talks held in Islamabad on 11-12 April, and also welcomed Iran's decision to send a delegation led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, who held important meetings, including a detailed two-hour meeting with the Prime Minister.

PM Shehbaz conveyed his respectful greetings and regards to the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

"Both leaders agreed to continue their close coordination," the PM Office said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.