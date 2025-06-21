Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize over India-Pakistan mediation

Pakistan has formally announced its decision to nominate US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.” In a statement posted on social media platform X, Islamabad said Trump played a key role in de-escalating a dangerous standoff between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, which “ultimately secured a ceasefire and averted a broader conflict.”

“At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi,” the Pakistani government said. “This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue.”

Pakistan’s statement also noted Trump’s past “offers” to mediate on the Kashmir issue and said his leadership during the 2025 crisis “showcases the continuation of his legacy of pragmatic diplomacy and effective peace-building.” It expressed hope that his efforts would further contribute to stability in regions such as the Middle East, including “the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating escalation involving Iran.”

Trump: 'I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do'

Responding to questions about the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Trump claimed he deserved the award for multiple international efforts but expressed doubt that he would ever receive it.

“I should have gotten it four or five times,” Trump told reporters. “They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”

Later, in a post on Truth Social, he echoed similar sentiments: “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize, no matter what I do,” he wrote.

“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this [Congo-Rwanda treaty], I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between Serbia and Kosovo.”

Trump went on to highlight his mediation in various global conflicts, stating that he had arranged a “wonderful” treaty between Congo and Rwanda alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!” he declared, noting that officials from both countries would be in Washington to sign the agreement.

He also referenced efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East. “I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for keeping peace between Egypt and Ethiopia,” he said, citing the US-funded Ethiopian dam project that has strained Nile River relations. He added that he also wouldn’t get recognition for the Abraham Accords in the Middle East, “which, if all goes well, will be loaded to the brim with additional countries signing on, and will unify the Middle East for the first time in ‘The Ages!’”

“No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me,” he concluded.

Claims over India-Pakistan mediation disputed by India

Tensions between India and Pakistan surged following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, prompting India to carry out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7. Pakistan retaliated on May 8, 9, and 10, targeting Indian military bases, but hostilities ended after a ceasefire understanding was reached following talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations on May 10.

While Trump has repeatedly claimed that the US played a central role in halting the conflict, Indian officials have consistently refuted these assertions.

On May 10, Trump had claimed on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington. He also said he had told both nations that the US would do a “lot of trade” with them if they stopped fighting.

However, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a video message from the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, clarified: “PM Modi clearly conveyed to Trump that at no point during the days following Operation Sindoor was there any discussion, at any level, on an India-US trade deal, or any proposal for a mediation by the US between India and Pakistan.”

He added that the ceasefire decision was initiated at Pakistan’s request and that “India does not and will never accept mediation.”

Bolton weighs in

John Bolton, who served as Trump’s National Security Advisor, commented on the situation in a post on X, stating: “He won’t get it for solving the Russia-Ukraine war. He tried unsuccessfully to claim credit for the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire. He’s now failing to reach an agreement with Iran, and is being asked by Israel to help destroy Tehran's nuclear-weapons programme. And he still hasn't made up his mind.”

Bolton suggested Trump’s fixation with the Nobel stems from former President Barack Obama’s award in 2009, just months into his first term.

Diplomatic engagements

Earlier this week, Trump hosted Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir for lunch at the White House. Afterward, speaking to reporters, he said, “Reason I had him here, I want to thank him for not going into the war... ending the war. And I want to thank, as you know, Prime Minister Modi just left, just a little while ago, just left, and we're working a trade deal with India. We're working on a trade deal with Pakistan.”