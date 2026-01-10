MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 January 2026

Pakistan Navy test fires LY-80 surface-to-air missile in North Arabian Sea

Successful open-sea trials of Unmanned Surface Vessel were also conducted, marking a significant leap in autonomous naval technology

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 10.01.26, 04:47 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Pakistan Navy on Saturday carried out a successful test-firing of a surface-to-air missile during a naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea, an official release said.

According to the statement, the Navy live-fired the LY-80 (N) Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) from a Vertical Launching System at extended range, demonstrating “operational readiness and combat preparedness”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“LY-80 (N) SAM successfully engaged and neutralised an aerial target, demonstrating Pakistan Navy's robust air defence capabilities,” the statement said.

The exercise also included the engagement of surface targets using Loitering Munition (LM). It noted that LM successfully engaged and destroyed surface targets, showcasing its "effectiveness in modern naval warfare" and underlining the Navy’s precision strike capabilities.

In addition, successful open-sea trials of an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) were conducted, marking a significant advancement in autonomous naval technology. The trials validated the platform’s ability to combine high-speed performance with mission-critical durability, the statement said.

“Key capabilities demonstrated include extreme manoeuverability, precision navigation and weather resilience. USV offers a low-risk, high-impact solution with the stealth of a tactical interceptor,” it added.

Commander Pakistan Fleet witnessed the exercise, while Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended officers and sailors for their professionalism and operational competence.

He also reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to ensure the seaward defence of the country and safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.

RELATED TOPICS

Pakistan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ajit Doval says India should ‘take revenge’ for history, drops Napoleon quote to describe PM Modi

The national security adviser was addressing a gathering of 3,000 young delegates from across the country at the opening ceremony of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in Delhi
Cricketer Shubman Gill addresses the media during a press conference, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

When you have Rohit Sharma, and Virat bhai in your team, it makes your life easier

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT