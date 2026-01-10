Pakistan Navy test fires LY-80 surface-to-air missile in North Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Navy on Saturday carried out a successful test-firing of a surface-to-air missile during a naval exercise in the North Arabian Sea, an official release said.

According to the statement, the Navy live-fired the LY-80 (N) Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) from a Vertical Launching System at extended range, demonstrating “operational readiness and combat preparedness”.

“LY-80 (N) SAM successfully engaged and neutralised an aerial target, demonstrating Pakistan Navy's robust air defence capabilities,” the statement said.

The exercise also included the engagement of surface targets using Loitering Munition (LM). It noted that LM successfully engaged and destroyed surface targets, showcasing its "effectiveness in modern naval warfare" and underlining the Navy’s precision strike capabilities.

In addition, successful open-sea trials of an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) were conducted, marking a significant advancement in autonomous naval technology. The trials validated the platform’s ability to combine high-speed performance with mission-critical durability, the statement said.

“Key capabilities demonstrated include extreme manoeuverability, precision navigation and weather resilience. USV offers a low-risk, high-impact solution with the stealth of a tactical interceptor,” it added.

Commander Pakistan Fleet witnessed the exercise, while Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf commended officers and sailors for their professionalism and operational competence.

He also reaffirmed the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to ensure the seaward defence of the country and safeguard national maritime interests under all circumstances.