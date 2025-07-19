Pakistan monsoon toll rises: 11 more dead in Punjab; nationwide deaths cross 180

At least 11 persons died in different rain-related incidents across Pakistan's Punjab on Saturday, taking the toll in the province to 120 over the last three weeks, officials said.

With the latest deaths on Saturday, the total toll for the country as a whole crossed 180 since June 26, when the first spell of monsoon rains was received.

At least 120 people, including women and children, have died and 450 injured in rain-related incidents in Punjab province alone over the past three weeks, according to Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122.

Sixty deaths were reported from other parts of the country.

Dr Rizwan Naseer, head of Rescue 1122, said that 369 buildings have collapsed due to the heavy rains in Punjab, contributing significantly to the death toll.

Among the 120 were 81 deaths from the collapse of houses or roofs and 11 due to electrocution with Lahore, the provincial capital, reporting the highest number of deaths at 28, followed by Faisalabad at 15, Sheikhupura at 11 and Rawalpindi 10, among others.

As many as 1,594 people have been rescued during ongoing flood and rain emergencies, Dr Naseer added in a statement.

Meanwhile, the work for reconstruction of the damaged wall due to flooding at the Mandi Bahauddin district jail is currently being carried out, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, water entered the prison barracks after the wall collapsed due to heavy rains with flooding forcing the authorities to shift around 700 inmates.

