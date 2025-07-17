Monsoon havoc in Pakistan: 63 dead, 300 injured in Punjab as nationwide toll rises to 159

Heavy monsoon rains across Pakistan’s Punjab province killed at least 63 people and injured nearly 300 in the past 24 hours, provincial officials said on Thursday, bringing the nationwide death toll from the rains to at least 159 since late June.

The most affected area was Chakwal, a salt range area of the province, some 300 kms from Lahore, receiving 423 mm of rain in the last 24 hours leading to floods in the area, the authorities said.

“A rescue operation is underway in Chakwal to evacuate people trapped by flash floods, with support from the military and local administration,” the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in a statement here.

It was one of the deadliest days of this year's rainy season so far.

The downpours caused flooding and building collapses, with most of the deaths caused by the roofs of weaker homes failing. Lahore, the eastern provincial capital, reported 15 deaths, Faisalabad nine, and the farming towns of Okara, Sahiwal and Pakpattan several more.

Since late June, the monsoon rains have killed 103 people and injured 393 in Punjab alone, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). More than 120 homes were damaged and six livestock killed.

The monsoon rainfall is expected to continue across the province on Thursday as well and the authorities have issued an alert for possible flooding in rivers and streams across Punjab.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of Punjab has imposed a “rain emergency” in different parts of the province, including Rawalpindi, and urged citizens to stay alert.

“All relevant departments including the district administration, police, and Rescue 1122 have been fully mobilised across the province to protect citizens from the worsening flood situation,” a Punjab government statement said.

“Hospitals have been placed on high alert, and both field hospitals and other medical facilities have been instructed to remain fully prepared to assist citizens,” it added.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) gave the toll of at least 159 deaths nationwide since June 25 and said more than 1,000 homes had been damaged.

A high flood alert was issued for the River Jhelum at the northern town of Mangla, where water inflows were expected to surge to high levels, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Authorities warned that adjoining streams could also overflow in the next 24 hours, putting nearby communities at risk.

Monsoon rains are a routine part of South Asia’s climate and are essential for crop irrigation and replenishing water supplies. However, their adverse impact has worsened in recent years due to rapid urban expansion, poor drainage systems, and more frequent extreme weather events linked to climate change.

