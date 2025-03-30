Pakistan forces target militant hideout, kill 'high-value' terrorists and civilians

Pakistani security forces on Saturday targeted a militant hideout with drones in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing an unspecified number of "high-value" terrorists, and civilians, sources said.

A press note issued by the provincial government confirmed the civilian casualties and suggested that women and children might be among the victims.

The "counter-terrorism operation" targeted hideouts of the terrorists in the remote hilltop area of Katlang, in the Mardan district, it said.

The press note said it was based on "credible intelligence" about the presence of armed militants using the location as a hideout and transit point. It said "several high-value targets linked to ongoing militant activities in the region" were killed in the operation.

"Unfortunately, subsequent reports have confirmed the presence of non-combatants, including women and children, at the periphery of the target zone, resulting in tragic civilian casualties," it said.

Calling it an "immensely painful and regrettable development", the press note said that every effort is made to avoid "collateral damage".

"However, the complex terrain, the deliberate tactics of militants to embed within civilian populations, and the fog of war can sometimes lead to unintended consequences," it added. The government said it was providing medical assistance to the injured and facilitating relief and compensation for the victims' families and measures were being taken to investigate the circumstances surrounding civilian presence in the area.

"Security forces are committed to upholding the highest standards of operational conduct and remain focused on eliminating threats while preserving civilian safety," it said.

Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the information adviser of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister, also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, calling it a "tragic and unfortunate incident" resulting from the targeting of terrorists.

"The government extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the affected families during this difficult time," he said.

He added that the protection of civilians remains the highest priority in such operations.

