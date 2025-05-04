Pakistan defence minister warns India it would strike any structure built on Indus River

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned India that it would strike any structure that is built on the Indus River in “violation of the Indus Waters Treaty”, which was suspended following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Ties between the two neighbouring countries plummeted following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT

India, among other punitive actions, announced the suspension of the 1960 accord, which governs water sharing between the two countries.

Also Read Pahalgam attack: Pakistan shuts Indian ships from ports after New Delhi bans imports

Speaking on a Geo News programme on Friday, the defence minister said, “Certainly, if they attempt to build any kind of structure, we will strike it.” Asif said that building any structure on the Indus River would be seen as “Indian aggression” against Pakistan.

“Aggression is not just about firing cannons or bullets; it has many faces. One of those faces is [blocking or diverting water], which could lead to deaths due to hunger and thirst,” he added.

The defence minister said, “If they make any architectural attempt, then Pakistan will destroy that structure.

“But for now, we are heading to forums available to us, starting from the IWT [Indus Waters Treaty]. We will pursue this matter." According to a media report on Friday, Pakistan is planning to issue a formal diplomatic notice to India against its unilateral move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty.

The decision was made after initial consultations between Pakistan’s ministries of Foreign Affairs, Law, and Water Resources, The Express Tribune reported.

Separately, Pakistan on Saturday conducted a training launch of the Abdali weapon system — a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kms.

Earlier on April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to punish the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and their backers.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, Modi asserted that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India’s response to the terror attack, according to government sources.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.