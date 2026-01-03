Pakistan Air Force tests indigenously developed 600-km range Taimoor cruise missile

The Pakistan Air Force on Saturday carried out a flight test of the indigenously developed Taimoor Weapon System, an air-launched cruise missile with a stated strike range of 600 kilometres.

The announcement was made through an official statement issued from Rawalpindi, describing the test as a step forward in Pakistan’s aerospace and defence programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This launch marks another significant milestone in the advancement of national aerospace and defence capabilities,” the army said.

According to the statement, the “Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile is capable of engaging enemy land and sea targets with high precision at a range of 600 kilometers, carrying a conventional warhead.”

The missile is “equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation and guidance system” and is “designed to fly at very low altitudes, enabling it to effectively evade hostile air and missile defence systems.”

The army said its precision-strike capability “significantly enhances the conventional deterrence and operational flexibility of Pakistan Air Force, further strengthening the country’s overall defence posture.”

The army said the test highlighted progress made by the country’s defence sector.

“The successful flight test underscores the technical maturity, innovation and self-reliance achieved by Pakistan’s defence industry,” the statement said.

It added that the launch was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces as well as scientists and engineers involved in the programme.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu congratulated those associated with the project and “lauded their professional excellence, dedication and unwavering commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s defence capabilities.”