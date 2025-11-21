Pakistan accepts Trump’s claim that PM Modi assured India would not 'go to war', says assurance taken ‘with a pinch of salt’

Pakistan on Friday said it accepts US President Donald Trump’s claim that India assured him there would be no war, but the country signaled caution, citing continued aggressive rhetoric from New Delhi.

“We take the words of the US President, which are credible,” Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at the weekly media briefing, responding to Trump’s remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him “we’re not going to go to war.”

India, however, has consistently denied any third-party involvement.

Andrabi, while acknowledging Trump’s statement, questioned the weight of India’s reported assurance.

“We obviously take such assurance with a pinch of salt as it is not backed up by any cooling down of belligerent statements emanating from India,” he said. “Therefore, we have no option but to remain vigilant.”

On the US congressional report, Andrabi emphasised its research nature.

“It is a research report, the drafting of which would have involved reference to open-source reference material. So, I would not comment on any specifics because then it would lead to my commentary on the references that report has used. Whatever references the authors of the report have used, they are entitled to it,” he said.

Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan remains closed and trade suspended, citing alleged Taliban support for terrorist elements.

“The onus of delay in the reopening of the border crossings rests with the Afghan Taliban regime,” he said, urging them to take action against terrorists.

Reacting to the Afghan trade minister’s visit to India, Andrabi stressed that bilateral ties between Kabul and New Delhi do not involve Islamabad.

“These are developments between the two sovereign countries and our relations with Afghanistan are based on its own merit and consideration and not on third-party involvement,” he said.