Pak govt to launch operation in Kurram, orders villagers to vacate amid militant attacks

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in northwest Pakistan has decided to launch an operation to clear the Kurram district in the province of militants in the wake of constant attacks on the security forces and aid convoys, official sources said here on Wednesday.

Residents of four villages of Lower Kurram district -- Ochat, Daad Kamar, Manduri and Bagan -- have been asked to vacate their areas, after which the operation will begin, the sources said.

The government has also decided to fix reward money against people involved in the unrest and their masterminds, they said adding the distribution of compensation cheques has also been stopped due to recent attacks in Kurram district.

Four paramilitary personnel were killed and five others injured on February 17 when unknown militants attacked their squad in Pakistan's violence-hit Kurram, where an aid convoy was also targeted.

However, demolition of bunkers would continue unabated in the district, according to the earlier peace agreement. So far, 182 of the total 250 bunkers have been demolished.

The late Monday night attack was the latest in a series of violent incidents in Kurram, which has been a hotbed of violence for decades, with deep-seated tribal and sectarian conflicts often resulting in bloodshed and prolonged blockades.

The latest wave of violence erupted in November 2024, when two police-escorted convoys were ambushed, killing at least 40 people. Since then, over 150 people have lost their lives in recurring clashes.

A ceasefire deal was reached between the warring Sunni and Shia factions on January 4 after sectarian clashes resulted in the killing of 133 people in the district between November 21 and December 2.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.