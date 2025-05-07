MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Operation Sindoor: Ajit Doval speaks with US State Secretary 'shortly after' Indian strikes on Pakistan

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir

PTI Published 07.05.25, 03:41 AM
NSA Ajit Doval

NSA Ajit Doval File image

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has spoken with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio “shortly after" India early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and briefed him on the actions taken, the Indian Embassy in Washington DC said.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“India’s actions have been focused and precise. They were measured, responsible and designed to be non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani civilian, economic or military targets have been hit. Only known terror camps were targeted,” a press release from the Embassy of India, Washington DC said.

It said that “shortly after the strikes,” NSA Doval spoke with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio and “briefed him on the actions taken”.

The release said that terrorists killed 26 civilians in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 in a brutal and heinous attack.

“India has credible leads, technical inputs, testimony of the survivors and other evidence pointing towards the clear involvement of Pakistan-based terrorists in this attack,” it said.

“It was expected that Pakistan would take action against terrorists and the infrastructure that supports them. Instead, during the fortnight that has gone by, Pakistan has indulged in denial and made allegations of false flag operations against India,” it added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

