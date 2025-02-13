MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 13 February 2025

On Washington visit, PM Narendra Modi meets SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Meeting with Waltz was the first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting

PTI Published 13.02.25, 11:33 PM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met SpaceX CEO Elon Musk here on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has chosen Musk to head a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk arrived at Blair House with his three young children, who were sitting with Musk when he met Modi.

Earlier, Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz.

The meeting with Waltz was the first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Trump.

After arriving at Blair House, the President’s Guest House, Modi met the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Just hours before her meeting with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the 8th Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India-US Ties Narendra Modi Prime Minister Elon Musk SpaceX
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

President's Rule imposed in Manipur days after chief minister Biren Singh's resignation

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023, in which more than 200 people have lost their lives
Atishi
Quote left Quote right

Under AAP, the power sector was closely monitored. Now, with BJP, it has collapsed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT