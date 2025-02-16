MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Now we talk about peace, not war': Kremlin as Donald Trump phones Vladimir Putin

We will now try to solve problems through dialogue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov tells state TV Kremlin

Reuters Published 16.02.25, 03:45 PM
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. Reuters

The Kremlin said on Sunday that the significance of the phone call between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump was that now Russia and the United States would speak about peace and not war.

"This is a powerful signal that we will now try to solve problems through dialogue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state TV Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin in a clip released on Sunday. "Now we will talk about peace, not war."

Peskov said the first meeting between Putin and Trump had a special significance given current circumstances, adding that the Western sanctions would not prevent Russia-U.S. talks as they could be "lifted as quickly as imposed".

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
