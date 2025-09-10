‘Not exactly a normal Tuesday’: Sweden’s new health minister collapses during first news conference

Sweden’s newly appointed health minister Elisabet Lann fainted during a press conference on Tuesday, hours after assuming office.

The 48-year-old was standing beside Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch while addressing questions from journalists when she leaned forward, fell over a transparent lectern, and on the floor.

Footage of the incident, circulated on social media, showed Busch rushing to assist Lann, rolling her over as officials and members of the press gathered around.

Lann appeared unconscious briefly before being helped up by government security personnel.

The minister returned to the briefing shortly after the episode, attributing the collapse to low blood sugar.

“This was not exactly a normal Tuesday, and this is what can happen when you have a blood sugar drop,” she said, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

She later left the room again but appeared to recover without serious injury. There has been no confirmation of whether she received formal medical treatment.

The news conference concluded following the incident, with the planned question-and-answer session cancelled.

Lann was appointed health minister earlier in the day, succeeding Acko Ankarberg Johansson, who resigned Monday after three years in the position.

Johansson has been a member of the Swedish Christian Democrats since 1986.

A long-time member of the Christian Democrats, Lann began serving as a municipal councillor in Gothenburg in 2019.

Her LinkedIn profile states she holds a master’s degree in peace and development studies and political science. She has also been deputy director of the Cabinet Office and participated in the health care responsibility inquiry.