regular-article-logo Saturday, 10 May 2025

No Indian missile strike in Afghanistan, says Taliban after Pakistan’s claim

Afghan Defence Ministry spokesperson Enaitullah Khawarzmi labelled Pakistan's claims as 'false'

PTI Published 10.05.25, 08:19 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The Taliban-led government in Kabul on Saturday refuted Pakistan's claim that an Indian missile hit Afghanistan, saying no such incident has taken place.

Afghan Defence Ministry spokesperson Enaitullah Khawarzmi labelled Pakistan's claims as "false", Hurriyat Radio reported.

He said Pakistan's allegations were "unfounded".

"Afghanistan is safe and secure. No such incident has taken place,” Khaama Press reported, quoting a spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Defence.

India has described Pakistan's allegations as "false" and a "completely ludicrous claim".

Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry, early Saturday, claimed that one of the missiles fired by India had landed inside Afghan territory.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

