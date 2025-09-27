No foreign bases in Afghanistan, say China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia at UN meet

Pakistan and its key neighbours China and Iran have joined Russia in opposing the establishment of any "military bases in and around Afghanistan", and called for respect of Kabul's "sovereignty" and "territorial integrity", an official statement said Saturday.

The opposition by the four countries comes as US President Donald Trump seeks a military presence in war-torn Afghanistan.

The Fourth Quadripartite Meeting of Foreign Ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan, and Russia was held in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a joint statement of which was shared by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

“The four sides emphasised that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should be respected, firmly opposed the reestablishment of military bases in and around Afghanistan by the countries responsible for the current situation, which is not conducive to regional peace and security,” according to the joint statement.

They said that NATO members should "bear the primary responsibility" for the current plight in Afghanistan and should create opportunities for its economic recovery and future development and prosperity.

Reiterating their support for Afghanistan as an independent, united, and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war, and narcotics, the four nations said they support effective regional initiatives aimed at uplifting its economy.

They also voiced concern over the security situation related to terrorism in Afghanistan, warning that groups like ISIL, Al-Qaida, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other similar groups in the region including Majeed Brigade, continue to threaten regional and global security.

The countries stressed that peace, stability, and countering terrorism, radicalism, and drug crime in Afghanistan are shared regional interests.

They urged Afghan authorities to take concrete, verifiable steps to meet their international commitments including dismantling terrorist groups, cutting recruitment, funding, and access to weapons, and eliminating training camps and infrastructure.

They also called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels.

“Afghanistan should be supported in taking comprehensive measures to fight terrorism, dismantle, and eliminate all terrorist groups equally and non-discriminarily and prevent the use of Afghan territory against its neighbours, the region, and beyond,” it stated.

They urged Afghan authorities to create conditions that facilitate the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland, prevent further migration, and take serious measures to ensure returnees' livelihoods and reintegration into political and social processes to achieve a lasting solution.

The four sides urged the international community and donors to provide adequate and sustainable financial support and other necessary assistance for time-bound and well-resourced repatriation of refugees back to Afghanistan.

They emphasised the importance of building an inclusive and broad-based governance system in Afghanistan that reflects the interests and aspirations of all segments of Afghan society, stressing the importance of the rights and needs of the country's entire population.

They also stressed that women and girls’ access to education and economic opportunities, including access to work, participation in public life, freedom of movement, justice and basic services, will contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the country.

The four sides supported all diplomatic efforts conducive to the political settlement of the Afghan issue and supported the international community, especially the United Nations.

They emphasised the significant role of regional frameworks such as the Moscow Format, the Foreign Ministers' Meeting of Afghanistan's Neighbouring Countries, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, to play a positive role in achieving a political solution.

