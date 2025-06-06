No decision taken yet to scrap bilateral agreements with India: Pakistan’s foreign ministry after Asif's comments

No decision has yet been taken to scrap bilateral agreements with India, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said a day after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that the 1972 Simla Agreement had lost its sanctity, according to a media report.

Following India’s punitive measures against Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan had only threatened to terminate the Simla agreement. But there was no subsequent move to cancel the historic pact.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior Foreign Office official told the Express Tribune newspaper that while India’s recent actions and statements prompted internal discussions, Pakistan had made no formal or conclusive move to annul any of its bilateral accords with New Delhi.

Also Read India's actions against Pakistan resulted in Simla agreement losing sanctity

“At present, there is no formal decision to terminate any bilateral accord,” the official stated, indicating that the existing bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement, remain in effect.

The clarification came a day after Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, during an interview with a private television channel, said the Simla Agreement had lost its relevance and validity due to India’s recent “unilateral actions”.

“The Simla Agreement is now a dead document. We are back to the 1948 position, when the United Nations declared the Line of Control a ceasefire line following the ceasefire and resolutions,” Asif said.

He said that the bilateral framework agreed upon in 1972 had collapsed, and future disputes would have to be addressed through multilateral or international channels.

Referring to the first Indo-Pak war and the resulting UN-mediated ceasefire, the minister claimed that India’s steps — particularly the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 — had undermined the foundations of bilateral engagement.

He also questioned the current status of other key agreements, saying: “Whether the Indus Waters Treaty is suspended or not, Simla is already over.” The defence minister commented on the broader security situation, saying the threat of conflict with India was still there. “Pakistan does not desire war, but if it is imposed on us, our response will be even stronger than before,” he said.

The Simla Agreement was signed after the 1971 war between the two countries and lays down principles meant to govern bilateral relations.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The hostilities between the two sides ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.