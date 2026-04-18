New Jersey to charge $150 for World Cup round-trip, Fifa warns against 10-fold price hike

New Jersey's decision to charge $150 for round-trip transit to World Cup games will have a "chilling effect" on fans, FIFA have warned as the fare represents a 10-fold increase from the usual $15 for the route. The dramatic price hike adds to the cost of World Cup match tickets, which can run into the thousands of dollars, especially on the resale market. The MetLife Stadium is set to host eight matches, including the July 19 final.

New Jersey Transit CEO Kris Kolluri had defended the pricing, citing higher passenger volumes due to closed public parking around the stadium and increased costs from World Cup security requirements.

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Heimo Schirgi, the Chief Operating Officer for the 2026 World Cup, said the price increase would force fans to look at alternative options.

"The NJ Transit current pricing model will have a chilling effect. Elevated fares inevitably push fans toward alternative transportation options," Schirgi said in a statement.

"This increases concerns of congestion, late arrivals, and creates broader ripple effects that ultimately diminish the economic benefit and lasting legacy the entire region stands to gain from hosting the World Cup.

"Furthermore, to arbitrarily set elevated prices and demand FIFA absorb these costs is unprecedented. No other global event, concert or major sporting promoter has faced such a demand."

Governor says 'Fifa should pay'

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill previously said NJ TRANSIT had been "stuck with a $48-million bill" to ensure fan safety while FIFA was making $11 billion.

"I'm not going to stick New Jersey commuters with that tab for years to come. FIFA should pay for the rides," Sherrill said.

FIFA refuted Sherrill's claim, saying they were generating $11 billion in revenue, not profits.

"FIFA has always been a not-for-profit organisation as per our statutes. Revenues from the FIFA World Cup are reinvested into developing the game of football, particularly for youth and women, worldwide," Schirgi added.

"Lastly, we applaud our host city partners across the country who embraced this opportunity to showcase their region to visitors by providing low cost and often unchanged rates for mass transit."