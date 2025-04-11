New arrest warrant for Hasina, court accuses former Prime Minister of obtaining land illegally

Bangladeshi court on Thursday issued a new arrest warrant against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul and 17 others, accusing them of procuring a residential plot through "fraudulent" means.

On Thursday, Dhaka metropolitan senior special judge Zakir Hossain Galib accepted the charge sheet submitted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

ADVERTISEMENT

"Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammad Zakir Hossain Galib issued the warrant accepting the ACC charge sheet in the case,” the statutory graft agency’s prosecutor Mir Ahammed Salam told reporters.

He said the judge asked the ACC to submit its investigation report on May 4 for hearing the charge involving the piece of leased out land by state-run Rajdhani Unyan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) in the Purbachal area on the outskirts of Dhaka.

The ACC filed the case against the deposed Premier on January 12 and the other co-accused, mostly government officials.

According to the charge sheet, Putul had illegally influenced her mother Hasina to get the plot and apply to her instead of RAJUK, violating the laws, rules, policies and legal procedures for the allocation of plots in the Purbachal New City Housing Project.

The ACC alleged that Putul had done that “despite the fact that she and her family members owned a house or flat or housing facility in an area under the jurisdiction of RAJUK in Dhaka city".

Putul is serving as the Southeast Asian regional director for the World Health Organisation (WHO) based in New Delhi since November 1, 2023.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal earlier issued two identical arrest warrants against Hasina, her political colleagues and senior civil and military officials on charges like crimes against humanity.

But Thursday’s warrant came just a day after the ACC said it launched a new inquiry into the alleged “wastage” of Taka 4,000 crore by Hasina, her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and a former official for “Mujib Centenary” celebrations.

The ACC alleged that the amount it quoted was spent by the national exchequer.

He said the investigation into the matter, however, was underway as it began in January this year.

"Our team is currently collecting information from various organisations."

Bangladesh observed the year-long celebration coinciding with the 100th birthday of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 when Hasina’s Awami League was in power.