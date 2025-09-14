MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 14 September 2025

Nepal death toll rises to 72, over 2,100 people injured across country

Young Nepalis took to the streets of the capital and other cities early last week, prompting Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday

Reuters Published 14.09.25, 09:57 PM
Sunita Balami, sister of Subhlal Balami, 28, who died in last week's anti-corruption protests, mourns after performing his last rites during a cremation at the premises of Pashupatinath temple along the bank of Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 14, 2025.

Sunita Balami, sister of Subhlal Balami, 28, who died in last week's anti-corruption protests, mourns after performing his last rites during a cremation at the premises of Pashupatinath temple along the bank of Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 14, 2025. Reuters

Authorities in Nepal have raised the death toll from last week's unrest to 72 as search teams recover bodies from government offices, houses and other buildings set on fire during the anti-corruption protests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

In the deadliest outbreak of political violence in Nepal for decades, mainly young Nepalis took to the streets of the capital and other cities early last week, prompting Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters, some of whom torched state buildings, including the Supreme Court, parliament, police posts, politicians' homes and private businesses.

Also Read

"Bodies of many people who died in shopping malls, houses and other buildings that were set on fire or attacked are now being discovered," health ministry spokesperson Prakash Budathoki said.

The ministry's previous death toll was 51, updated as of Saturday. The latest data showed on Sunday that at least 2,113 people had been injured in the violence.

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has replaced Oli as interim prime minister, becoming the first woman to lead the Himalayan nation, and is tasked with holding a new parliamentary election called for March 5.

Karki, who formally took office on Sunday, said the government would pay compensation of 1 million rupees (about $7,100) to the families of those killed in the unrest and provide free treatment to the injured.

She began work in a building close to the prime minister's office, which was set on fire during the protests.

"We must now engage in rebuilding the destroyed structures," Karki told senior government officials, state television reported.

RELATED TOPICS

Nepal Protests Death Toll
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Kuldeep and Axar’s spin masterclass sets up India’s seven-wicket win over Pak in Asia Cup clash

India completed the chase in 15.5 overs with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47 not out off 37 balls), Abhishek Sharma (31 off 13) and Tilak Varma (31 off 31) making significant contributions
Narendra Modi
Quote left Quote right

Congress ignored the heritage and icons of Assam. BJP brought development and recognition

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT