Explosions at Jakarta school mosque injure at least 54 during Friday prayers

Blasts at SMA 27 mosque inside naval compound cause panic; police probe source near loudspeaker, urge against speculation

Our Web Desk Published 07.11.25, 03:59 PM
Indonesian military Combat Engineering Detachment (Denzipur) personnel carrying explosive detection equipment arrive after an explosion occurred at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesian military Combat Engineering Detachment (Denzipur) personnel carrying explosive detection equipment arrive after an explosion occurred at a school complex in Jakarta, Indonesia REUTERS

Multiple explosions shook a mosque at a high school during Friday prayers in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, injuring at least 54 people, mostly students, police said.

Witnesses told local television stations that they heard at least two loud blasts around midday, just as the sermon had started at the mosque at SMA 27, a state high school within a navy compound in Jakarta's northern Kelapa Gading neighbourhood. Students and others ran out in panic as gray smoke filled the mosque.

Most of the victims suffered minor to severe injuries from glass shards. The cause of the blasts was not immediately known but they came from near the mosque's loudspeaker, according to Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri.

People were rushed to nearby hospitals. Some were soon sent home but 20 students remain in hospital care, three of them with serious injuries, the police chief said.

Suheri said an anti-bomb squad that was deployed at the scene found toy rifles and a toy gun near the mosque.

“Police are still investigating the scene to determine the cause of the blasts,” Suheri said, and urged against speculation that the incident was an attack before police investigation is completed.

“Let the authorities work first,” Suheri said. “We will convey whatever the results are to the public.”

