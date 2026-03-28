Modi, Trump had productive conversation on March 24, says White House amid West Asia tensions

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation earlier this week, the White House said on Friday.

“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to PTI.

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The call has drawn attention after a report by The New York Times claimed that billionaire businessman Elon Musk joined the conversation on Tuesday.

Citing unnamed US officials, the report said Musk’s presence on a call between two heads of government during a conflict was unusual.

According to the report, two US officials confirmed Musk’s participation. It said it remains unclear why he was included in the call or whether he spoke.

The report also noted that Musk and Trump had fallen out last year after the billionaire exited a government role where he had been tasked with cutting the federal workforce. His presence on the call could suggest an improvement in their ties.

The conversation between Trump and Modi was the first since the West Asia conflict began on February 28.

During the call, PM Modi underlined the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible, noting that it is vital for global peace, stability and economic well-being.