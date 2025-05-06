Migrant boat capsizes near San Diego beach; 3 dead, 2 Indian children among 7 missing

Three people were killed and seven others, including two Indian children, are missing after a small boat believed to be carrying migrants overturned in the Pacific Ocean off the coast near the US city of San Diego. The boat carrying at least 16 people on board capsized on Monday about 15 miles north of downtown San Diego in California, along Torrey Pines State Beach.

"Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders at approximately 6:30 am received the report of the overturned panga-style vessel from a local dispatch, reporting the three individuals had been found diseased and four more were located in need of medical attention," the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

After interviewing the injured survivors, first responders were able to determine that approximately seven more individuals were unaccounted for, the statement said.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego watchstanders then directed the launch of an Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Station San Diego 45-foot response boat-medium, Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircraft, and the Cutter Sea Otter to assist in the search effort for the unaccounted-for individuals, it said.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco, in a post on ,X said, "We are very sad to know about the tragic incident of a boat capsizing near Torrey Pines State Beach, off the coast near San Diego, California, this morning."

"An Indian family is also affected by this tragedy. While two Indian children are missing, the parents are undergoing treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla," it said. The Consulate said it is providing all necessary assistance to the affected Indian family in coordination with local authorities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy," the mission said.

The Coast Guard official told CBS News that it is treating it as a suspected human smuggling incident. The four people injured in the incident were sent to hospitals, authorities said. Their injuries range from mild to severe, Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez told CNN.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday night.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.