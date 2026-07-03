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regular-article-logo Friday, 03 July 2026

German draft budget sets core defence spending, foresees over €203 billion in borrowing

The 2027 draft budget, part of a medium-term financial framework extending to 2030, allocates total spending of €555.4 billion, more than the €543.3 billion approved in April

Reuters Published 03.07.26, 08:40 PM
Cherry blossoms bloom next to the Reichstag building, the seat of Germany\\\\\\\'s lower house of parliament, on a sunny spring day in Berlin, Germany, April 2, 2026.

Cherry blossoms bloom next to the Reichstag building, the seat of Germany's lower house of parliament, on a sunny spring day in Berlin, Germany, April 2, 2026. Reuters picture

The German draft budget for 2027 foresees borrowing of more than €203 billion ($232 billion), up from total borrowing of €196.5 billion in the key targets approved by the government in April, according to the budget draft seen by Reuters on Friday.

This compares with €50.5 billion in 2024 under the previous government, before Germany threw off decades of fiscal conservatism last year in an effort to revive its moribund economy.

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The 2027 draft budget, part of a medium-term financial framework extending to 2030, allocates total spending of €555.4 billion, more than the €543.3 billion approved in April.

Total investment will be at €117.5 billion, nearly €40 billion euros more than what was originally planned. This increase comes after the approval of a €500 billion fund for infrastructure and a rule change that allows defence spending to be excluded from debt limits.

The budget features a strong commitment to defence, with core defence spending set to climb to €109.8 billion in 2027 from €82 billion in 2026 in the core budget. Adding €11.6 billion in funds for Ukraine and other security-related spending such as civil protection, intelligence and IT protection, defence spending goes up to €130.1 billion.

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