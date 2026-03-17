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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Cuba amid power grid crisis

The quake had a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said

Reuters Published 17.03.26, 10:44 AM
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An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Cuba on Tuesday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles), EMSC said.

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