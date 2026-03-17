Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits Cuba amid power grid crisis

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Cuba on Tuesday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake had a depth of 15 km (9.3 miles), EMSC said.
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Pakistan's government often accuses Afghanistan's Taliban government of providing safe haven to the Pakistani Taliban, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, as well as to outlawed Baloch separatist groups and other militants who frequently target Pakistani security forces and civilians across the country