Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Zulia in Venezuela

An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude struck Zulia in Venezuela on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake hit at a depth of 35 km (21.75 miles), according to EMSC.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or serious damage.

Some 600 kilometers west of Caracas, Mene Grande is an oil town in a sparsely populated area of the state of Zulia.

Venezuela is the country with the world's largest proven crude oil reserves, estimated at approximately 303 billion barrels as of 2023-2024, significantly more than other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Canada.

About 80 per cent of Venezuelans live in seismic zones, but the South American country has not had a major quake since 1997, when 73 people died in Cariaco in the eastern state of Sucre.

In 1976, nearly 300 were killed and 2,000 injured when a quake hit Caracas.