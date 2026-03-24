Jaishankar speaks to Rubio as West Asia conflict raises global energy security fears

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his American counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday night shortly after meeting six envoys of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as part of the ongoing consultations on the situation in West Asia and its impact on the international economy, particularly energy security.

"Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar posted on X after his telephone conversation with the US secretary of state. Barring Jaishankar's post, there was no official readout from either capital on the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran has been striking GCC countries because they have US bases.

This is the first time Jaishankar and Rubio have publicly spoken after the West Asia conflict began on February 28, and comes on a day when US President Donald Trump announced that he had decided to postpone military strikes on Iranian power plants for five days, claiming the decision was taken after negotiations with the Iranian side. Iran has denied any such talks with the US, adding to the fog of war.