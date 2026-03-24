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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 March 2026

Jaishankar speaks to Rubio as West Asia conflict raises global energy security fears

Call follows talks with GCC envoys amid Iran strikes and Trump delaying action while US and India assess economic risks and oil supply stability

Anita Joshua Published 24.03.26, 06:45 AM
West Asia conflict energy security

S Jaishankar. File picture

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his American counterpart Marco Rubio on Monday night shortly after meeting six envoys of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries as part of the ongoing consultations on the situation in West Asia and its impact on the international economy, particularly energy security.

"Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch," Jaishankar posted on X after his telephone conversation with the US secretary of state. Barring Jaishankar's post, there was no official readout from either capital on the conversation.

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Iran has been striking GCC countries because they have US bases.

This is the first time Jaishankar and Rubio have publicly spoken after the West Asia conflict began on February 28, and comes on a day when US President Donald Trump announced that he had decided to postpone military strikes on Iranian power plants for five days, claiming the decision was taken after negotiations with the Iranian side. Iran has denied any such talks with the US, adding to the fog of war.

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Iran War S. Jaishankar Marco Rubio West Asia At War
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Tehran rejects US-Iran negotiation claims as Trump extends Strait of Hormuz deadline

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Given India’s external dependence on crude oil, situation requires proactive measures

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