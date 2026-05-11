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regular-article-logo Monday, 11 May 2026

Iron Dome almost 99% effective against missile strikes from Hamas, Hezbollah: Rafael chairman

Rafael's Yuval Steinitz told a conference of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs that since the October 2023 Hamas raid on Israel, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon combined have fired some 40,000 rockets at Israel

Reuters Published 11.05.26, 06:00 PM
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1, 2024

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1, 2024 Reuters

Israel's Iron Dome has been nearly 99 per cent effective against missiles from Hamas and Hezbollah militants and has knocked out most missiles from Iran, the chairman of state-owned Iron Dome maker Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd said on Monday.

Rafael's Yuval Steinitz told a conference of the Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs that since the October 2023 Hamas raid on Israel, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon combined have fired some 40,000 rockets at Israel. "Iron Dome intercepted most of them with success rates that (are) not 100 per cent but close to 100 per cent. It's around 98 per cent, even 99 per cent, so it's not perfect, but almost," Steinitz said.

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Iran, he said, has fired about 1,500 ballistic missiles at Israel in two rounds of fighting since 2024 and "only several dozens" were not intercepted.

He noted that there was no shortage of missile interceptors.

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