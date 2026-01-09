Jaishankar meets Macron, highlights India-France strategic partnership amid global shifts

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar met French President Emmanuel Macron during his six-day visit to France and Luxembourg, discussing contemporary global developments and appreciating the French leader’s “positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership”.

“Delighted to call on President @EmmanuelMacron of France today and convey warm wishes of PM @narendramodi,” Jaishankar said in a social media post. “Deeply appreciate his perspectives on contemporary global developments and positive sentiments for our Strategic Partnership,” he added.

Jaishankar also addressed the Ambassadors’ Conference of France on Thursday. “Underlined contemporary global shifts driven by trade, finance, technology, energy, resources and connectivity. Changes in mindset have been the crucial factor,” he said.

“As well as the significance of India France partnership in promoting multi-polarity and strategic autonomy,” he added.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Jaishankar noted India’s efforts to strengthen its relationship with Europe, highlighting the potential for both sides to bring more stability into the international economy and global politics.

He made these remarks after holding talks with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot. The discussions between the two ministers focused largely on preparations for Macron’s visit to India next month to participate in the AI Summit.

Jaishankar also met International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol on Monday, addressing global energy issues, including oil markets and nuclear power.

During his visit, Jaishankar interacted with participants of the French-Indian Young Talents Program by Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie Franco Indienne in Paris.

He also held talks with Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg.