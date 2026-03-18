‘Erased two names on the punch card... many more to go’: Netanyahu warns of more strikes on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday mocked reports of his death in a fresh “I am alive” video and warned that Israel would continue targeting Iranian leadership, claiming two senior figures had already been eliminated.

Continuing a series of social media posts debunking rumours about him, Netanyahu shared a video on X while meeting US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. In the clip, Huckabee says US President Donald Trump had asked him to “come and make sure you were okay”.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yes, Mike. Yes. I'm alive", Netanyahu mocks, adding, "We shake hands with five fingers in each hand, you know".

The Israeli leader then pulls out a card, saying, "I'm alive, but I have this card. No, don't read it".

"So it's a punch card. Today I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch", he adds.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu claimed that Israel had eliminated senior Iranian figures Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani in a strike. There was no immediate confirmation from Iran on their fate.

The two names referenced in the video were apparently those of Larijani and Soleimani. "We are getting rid of these lunatics who would like to develop nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to every American city after wiping out Israel. They ain't gonna do that. We're wiping them out", Netanyahu said.

Larijani had emerged as a key figure in Iran’s war management after the reported assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Israel on February 28, at the start of the ongoing conflict, now in its eighteenth day.

In a separate statement, Netanyahu reiterated that continued US-Israeli military pressure could enable political change in Iran.

"This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, that group of gangsters that effectively runs Iran. Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij – they are the gangsters' assistants who are terrorising the population in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities", Netanyahu said.

"We are undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people an opportunity to remove it. It will not happen all at once, and it will not happen easily", the Israeli Premier said, adding, "but if we persist, we will give them the chance to take their destiny into their own hands".

He maintained that while Israel and the United States could shape conditions, regime change would ultimately depend on the Iranian people.

Netanyahu also highlighted ongoing military operations, saying Israel continues to strike targets across Iran using air force jets and UAVs, and hinted at further actions.

"We are helping our American friends in the Gulf. I spoke at length with President Trump on this matter yesterday. There is cooperation between our air forces and navies, between me and President Trump and his staff. We will assist both through indirect attacks, which create immense pressure on the Iranian regime, and through direct actions", he said.

"There are many more surprises. 'By stratagems, you shall make war.' We will not reveal all the stratagems here, but as I told you, there are many", he asserted.

Calling for resolve, Netanyahu stressed the importance of unity in wartime.

"The most important thing for winning a war is determination: Determination, determination, determination. The determination of the leaders, the determination of the commanders, and the determination of the people. We are determined to win, and we will achieve these goals", Netanyahu emphasised.

He also defended Israel’s current position, saying the country had rebounded strongly after the October 7 attacks.

"I ask you to simply ignore the 'channels of gloom.' We are achieving historical milestones. With G-d’s help, we have reached a point where, after October 7, when we were on the brink of an abyss, we are now a formidable power, almost a global one, fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with our friend, the global superpower", he said.

"This is already a massive achievement in the face of all the threats coming our way. What other country has these capabilities? They are all under attack. Who else has these strengths of ours – the alliances, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Air Force, and a strong nation? So, stay strong," he added.

Addressing citizens affected by the conflict, Netanyahu assured government support for losses and damages.

"I want to tell you: We will also help you. Regarding everything related to compensation, I have instructed that the framework be presented to you and that it be expanded. We will help the North, and we will help everyone in need, just as we did previously in Operation Rising Lion and during COVID-19", Netanyahu said.

"We will do it even more vigorously this time", he stressed.