Iran war toll on Pakistan: Sharif says schools to close, work from home to tackle fuel crisis

Pakistan continues to reel from the aftershocks of the US–Israel war on Iran, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the closure of schools nationwide for two weeks, work-from-home policies, and a four-day workweek under a range of measures to cut fuel use and government spending.

Speaking on state-run PTV and other channels, Sharif noted that Pakistan’s economy, heavily dependent on Gulf oil supplies, faced significant challenges as global energy markets surged.

"To stabilise the economy, we have taken difficult decisions," Sharif said. "The government is trying to minimise the burden on citizens, although we have little control over global fuel prices."

Schools will move to online classes during the closure period to reduce commuting. Government departments will operate with only 50% of staff present and follow a four-day working week, except for essential services such as banks and key industries.

Official fuel use for government vehicles will be slashed by 50% over the next two months, and 60% of these vehicles will be taken off the road. Departmental spending will be cut by 20%, and purchases of cars, air conditioning systems, furniture, and other luxury items are banned. Most foreign travel by ministers and officials has also been restricted, with essential trips exempted. Mandatory teleconferences and online meetings will replace in-person meetings wherever possible.

Sharif also warned fuel station owners against hoarding and illegal practices and urged the elite to support the government’s austerity drive. Cabinet ministers and advisors will forgo salaries for two months, parliamentarians will see a 25% pay cut, and senior officials earning over Rs 300,000 per month will surrender two days’ salary.

Pakistan last week increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 55 per litre, the largest hike on record, following surges in global oil markets due to the Iran war. Sharif acknowledged the difficulty of this decision but promised to avoid further hikes. "I will try to ensure that the prices are not further increased," he said.

Sharif also expressed condolences over the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while condemning attacks on Muslim countries by Iran. He highlighted the threat of terrorism along Pakistan’s western border and assured citizens that the government was taking steps to safeguard national interests.