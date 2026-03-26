Iran war: Gulf oil and gas infrastructure damage hits $25 billion, recovery slow, says report

The war toll on the gas and oil infrastructure in the Gulf has been estimated to reach as much as $25 billion.

The calculation comes from a recent analysis by Rystad Energy, an energy research and business intelligence company. The analysis projects months, if not years, for restoration for certain facilities.

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This figure is an initial assessment on the scale of damage so far, and is likely to increase.

In assessing repair costs and timelines for full recovery across varying degrees of damage, one location stands out–the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar- which was hit between 18 and 19 March.

Damage to LNG trains S4 and S6 has forced shutdowns, cutting capacity by about 17 per cent, or roughly 12.8 million tonnes per year.

Even with enough money, recovery won’t be quick.

Restoring full operations could take up to five years.

This is because key equipment—large gas turbines used in LNG processing—is made by only a few global suppliers. As of 2026, these manufacturers already have long order backlogs of two to four years, driven by high demand from data centres and the shift away from coal power.

“The Gulf region’s recovery will be defined less by financial capital and more by structural constraints. While some assets may be restored within months, others could remain offline for years. Beyond the status of the Strait of Hormuz, every day of damaged or shut-in infrastructure pushes pre-war production capacity further out of reach,” said Audun Martinsen, head of supply chain research at Rystad Energy.

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“Iran’s South Pars offshore field and Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility stand out as particularly concerning cases. The scale of damage and long lead times for critical equipment could result in slow recovery at Ras Laffan, while Iran’s legal exclusion from Western supply chains means it will have to rely on Chinese and domestic contractors, which is a technically feasible approach that could be slower and more expensive,” he added.

In Bahrain, the BAPCO Sitra refinery was hit in two separate strikes on March 9, damaging critical processing facilities and bringing operations to a standstill.

The complex had just wrapped up a $7 billion upgrade, and the loss of newly installed units is likely to push back earnings while driving up restoration expenses.

Recovery time depends largely on local economies and the scale of local engineering capacity and supply chains, the report said.

Saudi Arabia has already started work on its Ras Tanura refinery, which was hit on March 2 and March 4 The refinery is the largest in the country, highlighting the importance of domestic capability.