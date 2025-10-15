MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 15 October 2025

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi erupts again, spewing ash 10 km high as alert raised to maximum

Dozens of people living in villages nearest to the volcano were evacuated after the eruptions, according to Avelina Manggota Hallan, an official at the local disaster mitigation agency

Reuters Published 15.10.25, 12:21 PM
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki spews smoke and volcanic ash in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki spews smoke and volcanic ash in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia Reuters

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupted on Wednesday, shooting volcanic ash 10 kilometres (6.21 miles) into the sky, the country's volcanology agency said, forcing authorities to raise the alert system to its highest level.

Located in East Nusa Tenggara province, the volcano erupted on Wednesday at 1:35 a.m. local time (Tuesday 1835 GMT) for around nine minutes, the country's Geological Agency said in a statement. Lewotobi also erupted two hours before; the volcanic ash from that shot nine kilometres into the sky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late on Tuesday, the agency raised its alert level to the highest point after recording "significant rising of the volcano's activities" since Monday, its head, Muhammad Wafid, said.

"People living near the volcano should be aware of the potential volcanic mudflow if heavy rain occurs," Wafid said, adding that people should clear a six- to seven-kilometre area around the site.

The volcano last erupted in August. It also erupted in July, causing flight disruptions to and from the nearby resort island of Bali.

Dozens of people living in villages nearest to the volcano were evacuated after the eruptions, according to Avelina Manggota Hallan, an official at the local disaster mitigation agency.

Most of the residents left their villages after Lewotobi Laki-laki's major eruption, which killed 10 people and damaged thousands of houses in November 2024, Hallan added.

The government has closed Fransiskus Xaverius Seda airport, located in Maumere, East Nusa Tenggara province, until Thursday, the airport operator said in a post on social media.

Indonesia, which has more than 120 active volcanoes, sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area of high seismic activity that is atop multiple tectonic plates.

RELATED TOPICS

Volcanic Eruption Indonesia Volcano
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court allows sale and bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali

Central Pollution Control Board, state PCBs of NCR shall monitor AQI from October 18, says the top court
Prashant Kishor
Quote left Quote right

The party has decided that I should not contest the Bihar Assembly polls

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT