Indian woman stranded on Yemen’s Socotra Island evacuated, returns to India

'Rakki Kishan Gopal was successfully evacuated on a special Yemenia flight to Jeddah on Jan 7,' the Indian Embassy in Yemen said in a post on X

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.01.26, 05:49 PM
Rakki Kishan Gopal

Rakki Kishan Gopal X/@IndiaInYemen

An Indian woman stranded on a remote island in war-hit Yemen for several weeks has been evacuated to Saudi Arabia and brought back home, the Indian Embassy said on Thursday.

“Indian national Ms Rakki Kishan Gopal, who was stranded on Socotra Island in Yemen for the past few weeks, was successfully evacuated on a special Yemenia flight to Jeddah on Jan 7,” the Indian Embassy in Yemen said in a post on X.

According to the embassy, she was received by officials of the Consulate General of India in Jeddah and later returned to India on Thursday morning.

Details about why she had travelled to Yemen or how she ended up stranded on Socotra Island are still unclear.

The evacuation comes at a time when Yemen has seen a fresh escalation in violence, with heavy fighting reported between rival armed factions in recent days.

Yemen Indian Embassy
