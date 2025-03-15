Indian student at Columbia University self-deports after visa cancelled over Hamas ties

An Indian student at Columbia University, whose visa was revoked for allegedly "advocating for violence and terrorism" and involvement in activities supporting Hamas, has self-deported.

Ranjani Srinivasan, a citizen and national of India, entered the United States on a F-1 student visa as a doctoral student in Urban Planning at Columbia University, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on Friday. It added that Srinivasan was "involved in activities supporting" Hamas, a terrorist organisation.

The Department of State had revoked her visa on March 5. The Department of Homeland Security said it has obtained video footage of Srinivasan using the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App to self-deport on March 11.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in the statement that it is a "privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America".

"When you advocate for violence and terrorism, that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country. I am glad to see one of the Columbia University terrorist sympathisers use the CBP Home app to self-deport," Noem said.

The Department of Homeland Security had, on March 10, launched the CBP Home app with a self-deportation reporting feature for those illegally staying in the country. Individuals illegally staying in the country can use the CBP Home mobile phone application to submit their intent to depart the country. The CBP app gives such individuals the option to "leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don't, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return", the Homeland Security Department said.

Another student, Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian from West Bank, was arrested by ICE HSI Newark officers for overstaying her expired F-1 student visa. Her visa terminated on January 26, 2022 for lack of attendance. Previously, in April 2024, Kordia was arrested for her involvement in pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University in New York City, the department said.

Last week, the Trump administration had announced the immediate cancellation of approximately USD 400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to the "school's continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students".

The Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Education (ED) and the US General Services Administration (GSA) took the action as members of the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism. The Education Department said in a press release that Columbia University currently holds more than USD 5 billion in federal grant commitments.

President Donald Trump has asserted that any college or university that allows illegal protests and repeatedly fails to protect students from anti-Semitic harassment on campus will be subject to the loss of federal funding.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has said since October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, "Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses -- only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them." "Universities must comply with all federal anti-discrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding. For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus.... We demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer," McMahon has said.

In the spring of last year, large-scale pro-Palestinian protests by students against the war in Gaza erupted across US campuses as well as at Columbia University that saw encampments on the West Lawn of Columbia's Morningside campus since April 19.

The Trump administration has arrested Columbia University graduate and legal permanent resident Mahmoud Khalil for his role in leading campus protests at Columbia against Israel. Khalil, who is of Palestinian heritage, was detained by immigration authorities and has been sent to a detention centre in Louisiana.

On Thursday, the Columbia University Judicial Board issued "sanctions" to students ranging from "multi-year suspensions, temporary degree revocations, and expulsions" related to the occupation of Hamilton Hall last spring during the Gaza protests.

"With respect to other events taking place last spring, the UJB's determinations recognised previously imposed disciplinary action. The return of suspended students will be overseen by Columbia's University Life Office. Columbia is committed to enforcing the University's Rules and Policies and improving our disciplinary processes," the university said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.