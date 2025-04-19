Indian student, 21, waiting at a bus stop killed by stray bullet in Canada's Ontario

A 21-year old Indian student was killed in Canada after she was struck by a stray bullet as she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work and shots were fired by a car occupant.

Harsimrat Randhawa was a student at Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton Police is investigating the homicide that happened Wednesday, saying Randhawa was an innocent bystander.

The Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a post on X Friday, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Hamilton, Ontario."

The official added, "As per local police, she was an innocent victim, fatally struck by a stray bullet during a shooting incident involving two vehicles. A homicide investigation is currently underway. We are in close contact with her family and are extending all necessary assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family during this difficult time."

Hamilton Police in a statement said that at around 7.30 pm local time, it received reports of a shooting near Upper James and South Bend Road streets in Hamilton. When police arrived, they found Randhawa with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed.

Through collected video, investigators have determined that a passenger of a black car fired at the occupants of a white sedan. Shortly after the shooting, the vehicles left the scene.

Shots from the shooting incident also entered the rear window of a residence nearby where the occupants were watching television a few feet away. No one was injured in the home, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with dashcam or security camera footage between 7.15 pm and 7.45 pm near the shooting area to contact authorities and provide any information that can help further the investigation.

