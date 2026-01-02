Indian-origin student dies in Germany after jumping from building to escape fire on New Year

An Indian-origin student from Telangana died in a fire accident in Germany on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The student has been identified as Thokala Hruthik Reddy, a native of Malkapur village in Chilpur mandal of Jangaon district, reported Telangana Today.

Reddy had gone to Germany to pursue higher studies.

According to reports, a fire broke out at his residence on Wednesday.

In an attempt to escape the flames, Reddy reportedly jumped from the building and sustained critical injuries.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Local authorities in Germany have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, NDTV reported.

Hruthik was pursuing a master's degree at University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Potsdam, a city southwest of Berlin. He had earlier completed his engineering at a private college in Warangal.

Meanwhile, Reddy’s family and friends in Telangana have approached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Germany, seeking assistance to expedite the process of bringing his body back to India.

The incident comes amid a spate of tragedies involving Telugu students abroad, including the death of a 24-year-old woman from Jangaon district in a US house fire last month.