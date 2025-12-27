MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian-origin student arrested in US over arson bid, terroristic threat against family

The University of Texas student faces felony charges after police responded to a family distress call

PTI Published 27.12.25, 09:26 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat against family members, according to official records.

Manojh Sai Lella, a senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, was arrested by Frisco police on Monday.

Police responded to Lella’s home after family members reported a mental health episode and alleged threats. Authorities said he allegedly tried to set the home on fire several days earlier.

Lella faces arson with intent to damage a habitat or place of worship, a first-degree felony, and terroristic threat of a family/household member, a Class A misdemeanour. Police stressed there is no evidence of a threat to a place of worship. Bond was set at USD 100,000 and USD 3,500, respectively, according to the documents.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

