Indian medical student missing for three weeks in Russia, found dead inside dam

A 22-year-old medical student from Rajasthan’s Alwar district, who had been missing in Russia for nearly three weeks, was found dead near a dam in Ufa city, his family confirmed on Thursday.

He was pursuing his MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University since 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the boy left his university hostel on October 19, 2025, at around 11 am, informing his friends that he was going out to buy milk. When he failed to return, his classmates and the university authorities launched a search for him and subsequently informed the local police.

His clothes, shoes, and mobile phone were found near a riverbank shortly after his disappearance.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow informed both the family and local representatives in Alwar about him.

The exact circumstances relating to Ajit's death are not yet known, and there is growing suspicion of foul play.

Officials said a post-mortem examination will be conducted by a medical board before the remains are sent back to India.

Relatives said they had sold nearly three bighas of land to fund his medical education abroad, reported The Tribune.

“We sent him with so many dreams. Now, we are only waiting for his body to return,” a family member said.

Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar, expressing deep grief, called the incident “suspicious” and urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to expedite the repatriation and ensure justice for the family.

"Ajit, from Kaphanwada village, had been sent to Russia by his family with great hopes and by pooling their hard-earned money to pursue medical studies. Today's news of Ajit's body being found in the river is utterly shocking. This is an extremely sorrowful moment for the Alwar family; in suspicious circumstances, we have lost a promising young boy," he said in a post on X on Thursday.

“An untoward incident has occurred with the boy under suspicious circumstances; it must be investigated with complete seriousness. The family should not have to run around offices anymore,” Jitendra Singh wrote on X.

"The family was extremely distraught upon hearing the news of the 22-year-old boy's disappearance; the entire family had been making efforts and prayers for his safe return," he added.

Meanwhile, the All India Medical Students' Association has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma to help repatriate the student's body to India and called for safety assurances for Indian students studying abroad.

"His friends studying at the same university have confirmed the identification of the body," the association said.

The university is yet to issue a statement on the student's death.

The student was scheduled to return to India in November.