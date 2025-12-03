Oregon crash: Indian man charged with criminally negligent homicide after semi-truck collision kills couple

Three years after slipping across the US border near Lukeville, Arizona, 32-year-old Rajinder Kumar now faces homicide charges in Oregon following a crash that killed two young Americans.

The incident has renewed scrutiny on recent cases involving Indian nationals who entered the US illegally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering after a semi-truck he was driving collided with a car on November 24.

Also Read Trump administration blocked from deployment of troops in Oregon by federal judge

The victims, William Micah Carter, 25, and Jennifer Lynn Lower, 24, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Oregon State police, officers reached the site of a two-vehicle crash in Deschutes County late at night.

The preliminary inquiry noted that a freightliner truck and trailer operated by Kumar was stopped in a jackknifed position, blocking both lanes. Carter’s car struck the trailer at highway speed.

“The highway was impacted for approximately seven hours during the on-scene investigation. Dark conditions and a lack of active emergency warning equipment is being considered a primary contributor to the crash,” the Oregon State police said.

Kumar was uninjured and later arrested and lodged in the Deschutes County Jail.

The US Department of Homeland Security said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued an arrest detainer for him.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin described Kumar as a “criminal illegal” from India, adding, “Kumar was released into ‘our country under the Biden administration and issued a commercial driver's license by Gavin Newsom's Department of Motor Vehicles. How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America's roads.’”

Kumar’s case is the fourth in recent months involving Indian nationals who entered the country illegally and were later involved in serious trucking accidents.

In August, ICE lodged a detainer for Harjinder Singh after he was arrested in Florida for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck.

That same month, ICE arrested Partap Singh in California after he caused a multi-car pileup while driving an 18-wheeler. Five-year-old Dalilah Coleman suffered critical, life-altering injuries in that crash.

In October, ICE issued a detainer for Jashanpreet Singh, who killed three people in California while driving an 18-wheeler under the influence.