India upgrades Kabul mission to embassy, Jaishankar’s big Afghanistan reset after 2021 pull-out

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged Embassy, a move foreign minister S. Jaishankar called on Friday a "reflection of India's enduring commitment to Afghanistan's development and progress."

When the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021 after the withdrawal of the US -led forces, India shut its embassy and evacuated its staff.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan," Jaishankar said during his meeting in New Delhi with Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

"Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience," he said, adding that India's "technical mission" in Kabul was being upgraded to an embassy.

Jaishankar also handed over 5 Ambulances to FM Muttaqi.

Thiswas part of the larger gift of 20 ambulances, and other medical equipment reflecting India's long standing support for Afghan people, he added.

“India has always stood by Afghan people and has assisted them in many areas,” Taliban leader Muttaqi said in a news conference after the talks.

Jaishankar did not mention a timeline for the change.

The mission was reduced to a technical team in 2022, tasked mainly with overseeing India's humanitarian assistance and aid projects, including food and medical supplies.

The Afghan embassy in New Delhi was permanently shut in November 2023, but its consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad still provide limited services.

In recent months, New Delhi has gradually resumed contact with Afghanistan.

Jaishankar's meeting with Muttaqi followed months of backchannel diplomacy. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri met Muttaqi in Dubai in January this year, followed by India's special envoy visiting Kabul in April.

The two had earlier spoken after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which India blamed on Pakistan-based groups.

Jaishankar appreciated Kabul's "strong condemnation" of the attack and its denial of Pakistani allegations that India had launched missile strikes into Afghan territory.

In a post on X, Jaishankar had welcomed Muttaqi's "firm rejection of attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false reports," reiterating India's "traditional friendship" and commitment to Afghanistan's development.

According to an Afghan readout cited by The Times of India, Muttaqi emphasised enhancing trade and diplomatic ties, and particularly noted the development of Iran's Chabahar port-seen by both nations as a critical route to boost trade and reduce dependency on Pakistan.

" FM Muttaqi requested facilitation in issuing visas for Afghan traders and patients, and called for the release and return of Afghan prisoners currently held in India," the readout said.

Muttaqi's visit to India followed his participation in an international meeting on Afghanistan in Russia earlier in the week, attended by representatives from China, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asian states.

The Taliban minister, who is under U.N. sanctions, was granted a temporary travel exemption by the UN Security Council committee to make the trip.

India continues to host tens of thousands of Afghan nationals-including students, businesspersons, and refugees-who fled their homeland after the Taliban's return.

Gautam Mukhopadhaya, India's former ambassador to Kabul, told The Associated Press that the latest developments "may or may not lead to formal de jure recognition" of the Taliban government. "Although protocol gestures for the visit suggest the former," he added cautiously.

"India should not take that additional step to legitimize oppressive and unpopular Taliban rule internally," Mukhopadhaya warned. "It should preserve some levers to enable positive change internally for the benefit of all Afghans."

Muttaqi arrived Thursday on the first official visit by a senior Taliban official since 2021.

Jaishankar also announced additional flights between Kabul and Delhi, along with assistance in residential facilities and water resource management.

The discussions, which officials called "constructive," also included humanitarian cooperation, trade facilitation, and visa issues for Afghan citizens.

Muttaqi pressed for greater access for Afghan traders and patients, and called for the release of Afghan prisoners in India.