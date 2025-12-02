India ramps up Sri Lanka Cyclone Ditwah relief; NDRF rescues pregnant woman amid havoc

India’s disaster-response personnel evacuated a nine-month pregnant woman in Sri Lanka and provided urgent medical care, the Indian mission said on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the High Commission said the woman in Puttalam district was safely moved and treated by the NDRF. “Operation Sagar Bandhu continues to stand by those who need it the most,” it said.

NDRF personnel were also seen rescuing a Sri Lankan national with a child clinging to him during helicopter operations from Indian warships. Both were lifted by crane.

The mission said NDRF teams working with local authorities delivered food and essential supplies to nearly 800 people stranded in inaccessible areas of Puttalam on Monday.

Nearly 300,000 children are among the 1.4 million affected in Sri Lanka by Cyclone Ditwah, UNICEF said on Tuesday.

India has taken a leading role in immediate emergency response efforts after Cyclone Ditwah killed more than 400 people and caused extensive destruction, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s office said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed heartfelt condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and reaffirmed that India stands firmly beside Sri Lanka and its people in this difficult hour,” the President’s office said.

Modi spoke to Dissanayake on Monday and assured continued support in rehabilitation efforts across all regions impacted by the cyclone. In the call, he conveyed condolences for the loss of lives and said the people of India stood in firm solidarity with Sri Lanka in this hour of need.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has confirmed at least 410 deaths and 336 missing as of Tuesday morning.

Authorities announced on Tuesday that Sri Lanka will waive customs duties and levies for flood-relief items consigned to the Director General of Disaster Management or the defence secretary.

Sri Lanka’s Road Development Authority said 256 A- and B-grade roads have been damaged, including 15 major bridges.

The High Commission said Indian Air Force helicopters air-dropped more than 5.5 tonnes of relief material across affected zones, including over Aranayake from a hover point where landing was not possible.

“The crew also winched up four critically injured survivors from a remote area near Ganthuna and transported them to Rivisanda for urgent medical care,” it said.