India-Nepal dispute escalates as Kathmandu objects to Lipulekh Yatra route

The new Balendra Shah government in Nepal has once again raked up the dispute with India over Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani — areas in the Pitthoragarh district of Uttarakhand that Kathmandu claims — and objected to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route passing through Lipulekh.

Hours after the Nepalese foreign ministry put out a detailed statement objecting to the Yatra route passing via “Lipulekh, Nepali land”, the external affairs ministry said in a late-night response: “India’s position in this regard has been consistent and clear. Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954…. This is not a new development.”

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As for the territorial dispute, India iterated that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence.

“Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable. India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” external affairs ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said.

In its statement, Nepal had referred to the Sugauli Treaty of 1816 to again stake claim to the three disputed areas east of the Mahakali river, adding that Kathmandu had communicated its objections vis-à-vis the pilgrimage route to both India and China through diplomatic channels.