India-Bangladesh tensions rise as Dhaka summons envoy over Himanta Sarma remarks

Dhaka’s decision on Thursday to summon India’s acting high commissioner, Pawan Badhe, marks a frosty debut in formal protest for the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party- led government that came to power this February.

The diplomatic friction, sparked by incendiary remarks from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, signals how rapidly subnational rhetoric can compromise sovereign relations.

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The ministry of foreign affairs in Bangladesh expressed “strong displeasure” over comments it deemed disparaging — specifically Sarma’s blunt assertion that he “prays” for bilateral ties to deteriorate further.

Such an open preference for diplomatic decline by a senior elected official is a rare transgression of protocol, forcing Dhaka to draw a line against language that threatens to corrode the foundations of an already sensitive partnership.

This summons serves as a definitive signal to the international community that the new administration in Dhaka will not remain passive when its national dignity is weaponised for provincial electoral gain. It highlights a burgeoning zero-tolerance policy towards rhetoric that violates the basic spirit of the Vienna Convention, even when such words originate from state-level actors rather than federal ministers.

This is no isolated outburst from Sharma, though. It is the latest iteration of a long-standing pattern in Assam’s political theatre, where Bangladesh is frequently cast as a demographic threat rather than a strategic partner.

Sarma has consistently framed the relationship through the narrow lens of security, invoking “infiltration” and demographic pressure to consolidate domestic support. This rhetoric often translates into the “push-in” operations along the border, where individuals —frequently Indian residents lacking papers rather than verified Bangladeshi nationals — are forced across the frontier by India’s Border Security Force.

These episodes do more than trigger local skirmishes; they feed a narrative in Dhaka that significant elements of the Indian state view their neighbour with a mix of suspicion and political expediency.

The persistent use of the “migrant” trope serves as a convenient lightning rod for internal anxieties, yet it fundamentally destabilises the human security of the borderlands.

By stripping individuals of their agency and utilising them as pawns in a demographic chess match, these localised actions undermine decades of work aimed at fostering a “border of peace” rather than a zone of perpetual friction.

The paradox is that while Guwahati indulges in populism, New Delhi appears to be pursuing a “reset”. Driven by hard interests —connectivity to the Northeast, energy cooperation and river management — Indian policymakers increasingly view

Bangladesh as the linchpin of their eastern strategy.

The appointment of a heavyweight envoy like Dinesh Trivedi to Dhaka suggests a desire to elevate the relationship, focusing on trade and infrastructure even amidst political transitions. This creates a jarring dissonance: a central government seeking a

pragmatic partnership while influential border-state leaders amplify narratives of instability.

Such mixed signalling confuses the public and complicates the operational coordination essential for managing one of the world’s most sensitive borders. This duality reflects the complex federal architecture of Indian democracy, where foreign policy is the constitutional domain of the Centre, yet the optics are often hijacked by state-level powerhouses.

For Dhaka, the challenge is discerning which voice truly represents the Republic of India: the diplomat offering infrastructure or the politician demanding a rift.

Incoherence carries a high price. When rhetoric hardens, the political space for compromise on trade imbalances or water sharing narrows, and the risk of border incidents rises.

For India, allowing subnational provocations to undercut its posture as a responsible regional power damages its credibility. For Bangladesh, the challenge is to defend its dignity without derailing essential engagement.

Dhaka’s summons is less an escalation than a necessary calibration — a reminder that managing a relationship this intricate requires discipline at all levels of government.

If India is serious about a reset, it must align its internal messaging with its external goals, reining in the security tropes of state capitals. The alternative is a slow, costly drift into mistrust, born not of strategic necessity but of a failure to check provincial

politics.

Ultimately, a successful “Neighbourhood First” policy cannot survive if the neighbourhood is being treated as a campaign tool for local gain. For a region hungry for integration, the cost of this political indulgence is simply too high to bear.