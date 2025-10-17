India, central Asia agree to boost cooperation with Afghanistan amid tensions with Pakistan

India and the central Asian nations on Thursday agreed to work closely with Afghanistan in addressing its security challenges against the backdrop of its escalating tensions with Pakistan.

Ways to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan figured prominently at the third India-Central Asia meeting of top security officials that was held in Bishkek, the capital city of Kyrgyzstan.

The Indian delegation at deliberations was headed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The military conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted last week following a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. Afghanistan strongly responded to the attack following which the conflict escalated.

Both sides claimed inflicting heavy casualties on the other. The two countries agreed on a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday.

In Bishkek, the top security officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and narcotics trafficking, the MEA said.

It said the officials emphasised the significance of security and stability in Afghanistan for the region.

"They agreed to work closely with Afghanistan in addressing security challenges, as well as in the areas of connectivity and economic development which could form the basis of long-term stability," the MEA said in a statement.

The officials agreed to prioritise greater connectivity between India and the central Asian countries, it said.

They also agreed to expand the scope of cooperation to include areas such as digital connectivity and infrastructure, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, the MEA said.

NSA Doval called on Sadyr Nurgozhoevich Zhaparov, the president of the Kyrgyz Republic, along with secretaries of security councils of central Asian countries.

He also held bilateral meetings with secretaries of security councils of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, the MEA said.

The third meeting of the secretaries of the security council and national security advisers was held on the basis of the consensus reached at the first India-Central Asia Summit held in 2022.

The first meeting in this format was held in December 2022 in New Delhi.

