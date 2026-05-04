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regular-article-logo Monday, 04 May 2026

IRGC releases new Tehran-controlled Hormuz map, Trump says US to rescue stranded ships in Strait

The map shows that the area of control starts in the west with a line between the westernmost tip of Iran's Qeshm island to the United Arab Emirates' Umm al Quwain emirate; In the east, the area stops at a line between Iran's Mount Mobarak and the UAE's Emirate of Fujairah

Reuters Published 04.05.26, 02:49 PM
Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026.

Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. Reuters

Iran's Revolutionary Guards navy issued a new map of the area of the Strait of Hormuz under its control on Monday, state media reported.

The area starts in the west with a line between the westernmost tip of Iran's Qeshm island to the United Arab Emirates' Umm al Quwain emirate. In the east, the area stops at a line between Iran's Mount Mobarak and the UAE's Emirate of Fujairah.

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It was not immediately clear if and to what extent their claimed area of control has changed.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the United States would start helping to free ships stranded in the Gulf by the US-Israeli war on Iran from Monday, as a tanker reported being hit by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump gave few details of the plan to aid ships and their crews that have been "locked up" in the vital waterway and are running low on food and other supplies.

"We have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social site on Sunday.

Hundreds of ships and as many as 20,000 seafarers have been unable to transit the strait during the conflict, the International Maritime Organization says.

US Central Command said it would support the effort with 15,000 military personnel, more than 100 land and sea-based aircraft, along with warships and drones.

"Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade," Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, said in a statement.

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Iran War Strait Of Hormuz
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